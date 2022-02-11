Nailed it! From funky designs and iridescent hues to simply stunning works of art, mesmerizing manicures are taking over. Obviously, celebs are leading the trend.

With everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to Harry Styles launching polish lines and shows like Euphoria putting an emphasis on nail art, it’s no surprise that stars have stepped up their mani game — big time.

In fact, they’re shaping the trends. So before you pop on over to the salon for your next set, make sure to scroll ahead because we’re keeping track of the best colors, finishes and designs to date.

Planning your Valentine’s Day look? Take a page out of Khloé Kardashian’s playbook and go with an appropriately on-theme oval set. The Good American founder put a modern twist on a traditional French manicure, opting for pastel pink tips. She even added an extra something-something: three heart stickers!

KoKo isn’t the only Kardashian stepping up her nail art game in recent weeks. Kourtney Kardashian took chrome nails for a test run — and basically broke the internet in the process.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder made a point to match her silver nails to the bling on fiancé Travis Barker’s grill, which was whipped up by dentist Thomas Connelly. A picture of the mani and the mouthpiece side by side was shared to the 46-year-old drummer’s Instagram page and naturally, fans had a lot to say.

While the Kardashian family is hands-down influencing what’s trending in the nail art space, we’d be remiss not to touch on the impact of Euphoria. While season one was all about hair and makeup, season two has shined a light on all things nails.

And the actress’ love nail art IRL just as much as their on screen characters. Take Alexa Demie for example. The actress, who plays Maddie Perez in the show, worked with nail artist Natalie Minerva for a “caged” design that featured strategically placed gemstones.

While she went a little grunge, costar Sydney Sweeney channeled her inner flower child with her latest look. The YSL ambassador debuted a floral design via Instagram thanks to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The design is pretty easy to DIY too — just grab a handful of shades and order a dotting tool!

From Jennifer Lopez’s elevated French design to Megan Fox’s take on Euphoria glam, keep scrolling to see the best nail designs of 2022!