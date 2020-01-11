“I got new rules, I count ’em,” pop superstar Dua Lipa sings in her infectious hit song. Indeed, the Grammy Award-winning best new artist isn’t afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to her music, and her style.

Whether she’s performing in a barely-there sparkling bodysuit or walking the red carpet in a glamorous designer ballgown, she always chooses bold looks that make a statement.

Further solidifying herself as an unstoppable fashion force, she recently partnered with denim brand Pepe Jeans. The 70-piece collection features slinky chainmail dresses, reversible trench coats, denim jumpsuits, classic crop tops and more. The British musician said she drew inspiration from growing up in London in the 1990s and 2000s. “I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes,” she explained. Her goal, she says, was to “create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable — something that represents me and my listeners the most. I made this collection with you all in mind.”

Scroll through to see some of Dua Lipa’s best sartorial moments, including a Valentino Haute Couture taffeta creation, an oversized wool Mugler jacket she wore as a dress, a Dion Lee frock with a leather harness and more.