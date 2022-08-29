Dua Lipa has pulled off a major wedding fashion faux pas! The singer wore white to a wedding in France — and we’re surprisingly not mad at it.

The “Levitating” artist, 27, was seen attending the nuptials of fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner, Marco Maestri, on Saturday, August 27. For the romantic affair, Lipa took on the “naked” dress trend, stepping out in a risky sheer gown.

The sexy number — a design from Jacquemus, 32, himself — was adorned with delicate white flowers and featured a bandeau bodice, ruched capped sleeves and a high slit. Underneath, the hitmaker rocked a pair of white high-waisted underwear. On her feet, the “Don’t Start Now” singer sported sparkly sandal heels.

Giving the look a dark contrast, Lipa accessorized with an elegant black handbag. She also wore a star-shaped earring in one ear and a large hoop in the other. The musician wore her brown tresses straight down her back.

While wearing white to a wedding is considered a no-no, Lipa’s look worked for the outdoor European celebration as it served up effortless vacation vibes. It helped that the ensemble was made by the groom. Other guests also opted for ensembles in the timeless shade.

Lipa and Jacquemus have been friends for years, with the Grammy winner sporting looks from the fashion guru on numerous occasions.

In May, the London native wowed in a jewel-covered black suit from the label while rehearsing for her tour. In videos shared via social media, Lipa and Jacquemus are seen goofing around on the stage.

The France native launched the clothing line in 2009 following the death of his mother, Valérie Jacquemus. “Losing my mother at 19 … I think that was the starting point for me to be ready to start my brand. I don’t think I would live the same [experience] without losing my mother,” he told Paper magazine in 2017.

In addition to ethereal dresses and whimsical linen pants, Jacquemus is most known for his mini Le Chiquito Bag. The style features a round top handle and a square silhouette. Nearly every major “it” girl, including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, have been spotted with the highly sought-after piece.