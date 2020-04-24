Nothing can stop this girl! Bella Hadid shot a campaign for Jacquemus while in quarantine through FaceTime — and the results are stunning. Especially the shots where she’s posing nearly nude!

On Thursday, April 23, the 23-year-old shared a series of snaps from her most recent campaign. “jacquemus 2020 @ Home / by my angel friends Simón& @blackpierreange … Best few hours,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “💛 Reconnecting….💛.”

Bella Hadid’s Best Runway Looks

Shot by photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the images are nothing short of extraordinary. It’s almost hard to believe they were taken through an iPhone app. With the model hitting all sorts of sexy, high-fashion poses, it appears she’s on set somewhere.

This isn’t the first time the younger Hadid sister has shared steamy snaps from quarantine. On Wednesday, April 1, she posted a series of Instagram photos of herself going topless in a sunflower-hued jacket that was just too cool. In the caption of her first post, she titled the whole thing, “a girl and her favorite yellow jacket : a series.”

This sort of work has become part of the new normal the world is experiencing as COVID-19 continues to affect all of Us. Cindy Crawford also created a FaceTime series that was drop-dead gorgeous. On Tuesday, April 14, the 54-year-old shared a couple of pictures of herself she took with professional photographer Kat Irlin over the phone.

Bella Hadid Goes Topless and Fresh-Faced in a Series of Super Sexy At-Home Pics

“There’s a first time for everything,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “FaceTime photoshoot with @kat_in_nyc 📲 Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop being creative.”

To see all of the Jacquemus campaign FaceTime pics of Hadid, keep scrolling. You will not be disappointed.

