As the country continues to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, people are getting creative when it comes to moving forward in the new normal. For instance, Cindy Crawford is keeping busy working, doing a photoshoot over FaceTime — and no surprise the results are stunning.

On Tuesday, April 14, the supermodel legend shared a couple pictures of herself from a recent series she shot with photographer Kat Irlin over the phone. “There’s a first time for everything,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “FaceTime photoshoot with @kat_in_nyc 📲 Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop being creative.”

In the up-close headshots, the 54-year-old poses in one pic with her head in hand and her hand running through her beautiful strands in the other. Just like all her work, the images are nothing short of spectacular.

A-listers applauded the OG in the comments. “Love this!!! Did you do your hair and makeup?” fellow modeling legend Elizabeth Berkley asked “If so, I’m hiring you after this.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented, “Show them how it’s done Sis,” while Julianne Moore posted a thumbs up emoji.

Glam squad members also cheer on her skills, with hairstylist Harry Josh commenting, “Omg love this you look amazing.” And Jennifer Aniston’s longtime go-to hair pro Chris McMillan wrote, “CLASSIC CINDY. STUNNNNNNNNNING.”

Crawford isn’t the only top model to continue working while stuck at home. Gigi Hadid did a quick shoot for Vogue Italia’s April 2020 Issue, in which she lounged on her couch playing video games in a gorgeous red Chanel look. “Like every industry, Fashion is finding its new normal,” the 24-year-old wrote in the accompanying caption. “So when @vogueitalia sends you a @chanelofficial look, you create a fantasy scene of what we actually do in sweats 😆❤️ still featuring Goldfish tho !!” The pictures were shot by her “quarantine sis” Leah McCarthy. “V proud of your photography career debut,” Hadid wrote. “Major 😂😂😭”

