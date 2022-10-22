Just super close friends? Trevor Noah appeared on Dua Lipa’s podcast — and couldn’t help but gush about the “One Kiss” singer while appearing on her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast.

“I even said to my friend one day, I said, ‘Every time I see Dua Lipa, it’s at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well,’” the late-night host, 38, said while on the Friday, October 21, episode. “So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well.”

While the comedian initially came on the show to discuss his memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and upcoming departure from The Daily Show, the South African native continued to rave about the “Levitating” singer, 27, calling her “wonderful and gracious.”

“You’ve always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody’s in,” he told the Grammy winner. “So, thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you.”

The twosome sparked rumors of a potential romance in September while on a cozy night out in New York City. According to photos published by the Daily Mail at the time, the duo was spotted embracing after an intimate dinner.

Later that month, however, Us Weekly confirmed Noah and Lipa are not an item. “They are just friends,” a source told Us at the time.​​

On the October 7 episode of the pop star’s podcast, the “Don’t Start Now” songstress talked to Charli XCX about the status of her love life.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Lipa shared. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Before his night out with the English native, Noah dated actress Minka Kelly. The former couple called it quits in May after two years of dating.

“There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting the twosome had been “broken up for a while.”

Lipa, for her part, previously dated Anwar Hadid for nearly two years prior to their split in December 2021.

“We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” the music artist told British Vogue in February 2021 of her then-private romance with Hadid, 23. “We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”