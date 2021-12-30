Back on! Minka Kelly and Daily Show’s Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively low-key.

“They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

While the duo seldom addressed their budding romance, eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following one another on Instagram shortly after news of their relationship made headlines, with the Born a Crime author even “liking” several of his girlfriend’s posts.

Us confirmed that the pair briefly split in May 2021. However, they reconciled one month later.

“Minka and Trevor have been on-and-off,” a second insider exclusively told Us of the South Africa native and the Friday Night Lights alum‘s relationship in June 2021. “Now they’re back together. They realized they’re both happier being together than apart. They already went on vacation together and are spending a lot of time together. They’re working on their relationship while just enjoying each other’s company.”

While the pair enjoyed moving at a slower pace, they subtly made their relationship Instagram official several months later.

“Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana. May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking. 🥰,” the Daily Show host captioned a birthday tribute for a friend in December 2021.

In the social media upload, Noah sat at a packed table alongside his loved ones — including the Parenthood alum, who was pictured next to her beau.

Save for their subtle social media debut as a couple, the pair have kept their romance details relatively private, something the actress has learned can be beneficial in the spotlight.

“I’m not dating anyone now, but for some reason, for me, things turn into clickbait craziness, and I’ve been through hell. So, now, I don’t say anything,” Kelly previously told the New York Post in October 2018 about her desire to keep her relationships to herself. “You’ll never see me with a man on my social media feed. Unless I’m married. But maybe not. I enjoy keeping some things a secret.”

Similar to his partner, Noah has also remained relatively quiet about his love life, though he once gushed about the concept of falling in love.

“I realize that if I love myself and I have friends that love me and family that loves me I exist in a constant state of love,” the comedian told South Africa’s The Citizen in November 2016. “That’s the thing I learned: happiness is a choice; happiness is hard work.”

Scroll below for Kelly and Noah’s romance timeline: