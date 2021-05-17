Calling it quits. Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have split, Us Weekly can confirm.

While the South Africa native, 37, and the Friday Night Lights alum, 40, never spoke publicly about their romance, Us confirmed the pair were an item in September 2020.

“They’ve been dating for a while, well before quarantine started,” a source told Us at the time.

Later that month, the pair were spotted out and about for the first time since news of their romance broke. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Noah helped the Titans actress unload luggage after she arrived at his New York City apartment.

While the former couple refrained from posting photos of each other on social media throughout their relationship, they still follow each other on Instagram. Recently, the California native’s feed has been full of vacation snapshots.

On Tuesday, May 11, she shared photos from a sunset sound bath she’d participated in.

“Woke up from a dream of a sound bath meditation at sunset in the copa. 😌🙏🏼,” she wrote via Instagram.

In a separate snap from May 2, she laughed beside a palm tree. “When it feels good to feel good 🌴,” she captioned the post.

Noah has been having fun as well. Over the weekend, he spent time in Florida with his friends Steve Aoki and Dave Grutman.

“We fight about politics, argue about social media and make peace over food. Thank you for another great weekend in Miami my friend. It was a great way to enjoy my vaccine!” the Daily Show host wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside a photo of him and the restaurateur, 46.

Prior to his romance with Kelly, Noah was linked to real estate agent Jordyn Taylor from 2015 to 2018. Although their relationship ended, the model confirmed she was still close with her ex in January 2019.

“Half the things in my inbox are about Trev. Of course I love him. How could you not love him?” Taylor, 29, said on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up, like, last summer.”

The Roommate actress, for her part, was more recently linked to Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams. Us broke the news of their romance in July 2017, as well as their split in January 2018. She also previously dated Derek Jeter and Josh Radnor.