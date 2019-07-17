Khloe Kardashian and Olivia Culpo Love David Grutman’s New Prince Collection





Wimbledon isn’t the only tennis-related thing heating the summer up! The iconic tennis brand Prince has teamed up with the brand’s new creative director, Miami hospitality titan David Grutman, to release the first collaboration of it’s kind: the Prince x David Grutman collection!

The 20-piece collection is exclusively available at Prince off Court and features everything from polo shirts to crewneck sweatshirts, shorts and tees and even accessories. Each piece within the collection nods to the lively culture of tennis while capturing the vibrant spirit of all things South Beach.

The only thing hotter than the pieces? The bandwagon of celebrities in support of it. From models like Winnie Harlow and Olivia Culpo to Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, A-listers everywhere are loving it.

This collection comes available in both unisex and women’s specific styles and every piece strongly blends together fashion sport with street style. It’s effortless yet elegant, cool and classic all wrapped up in one.

So, what’s our one must-have among them all? This soon to be infamous nylon tracksuit! Tracksuits are hotter than ever, so what better way to strut in style all summer long than in this one that comes available in two completely different styles. The all-black track jacket and windbreaker pants are perfect for anyone who’s looking for an art deco-inspired line embellishments. If Miami was a suit, it’d be this one. It’s fun, fresh and the most fashion-forward option we’ve seen in a while.

With logomania in full force, we love this track jacket and matching windbreaker pants featuring the Prince logo. The aqua and fuschia hues sprinkled throughout gives it a very ’80s-inspired feel that’s so South Beach. It’s the ideal piece when we’re looking to stand out in any crowded room.

With so many pieces to choose from, it’s hard to think of a cooler, more A-list-approve collaboration for summer!

Still, want more? Check out the rest of the 20-piece Prince X David Grutman collection also available at Prince off Court here!

