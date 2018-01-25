Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly split

It’s over. Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have split after several months of dating, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Us exclusively revealed in May that Williams and the Friday Night Lights alum, 37, who met around January 2017 when they shot a video game together in Paris, were an item. “It’s been a few months,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’re legit.”

While the duo remained mum about their relationship, Kelly shut down rumors that her relationship with the Grey’s Anatomy actor, 36, ended his five-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee. In October, after an Instagram user wrote on one of Kelly’s photos, “I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” Kelly replied: “They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f–k off.”

Just one day before Kelly slammed the reports, a source told Us that the couple was still going strong. “Jesse and Minka took a few steps back because of the publicity,” the insider said at the time. “But they are still seeing each other.”

Williams and his estranged wife filed for divorce in April and have since been battling in court over custody of their two children: daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2.

The actor addressed his divorce, as well as the cheating rumors, while appearing in Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44” video. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years,” he said in the video, which was released in July. “And all of a sudden motherf–kers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!