Going public? Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah were seen together in New York City one week after Us Weekly confirmed the pair are dating.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 40, and Daily Show host, 36, stepped out in the Big Apple on Wednesday, September 9. In photographs posted two days later by the Daily Mail, the couple stood outside of Noah’s apartment after Kelly seemingly arrived back in town.

Kelly had luggage with her — a backpack, suitcase and carryon bag — and wore a face covering as she entered the Opposition with Jordan Klepper producer’s residence. Noah also wore a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic and handled the Titans alum’s dog, Freddy.

In one photo, Kelly was shown arriving in a black car to the apartment building, where Noah greeted her. He then helped take Kelly’s bags out of the vehicle before carrying one inside.

The Los Angeles native wore grey sweatpants, a white tee and white sneakers. The comedian wore a grey hoodie, jeans and grey sneakers.

“They’ve been dating for a while, well before quarantine started,” a source previously told Us.

The pair have yet to comment about their relationship, but they follow each other on social media. Noah has “liked” several of the actress’ posts as far back as November.

The South Africa native previously dated model Jordyn Taylor from 2015 to 2018.

“Half the things in my inbox are about Trev. Of course I love him. How could you not love him?” Taylor, 29, said on her Instagram Stories in January 2019. “I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up, like, last summer.”

Kelly, for her part, was linked to Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams amid his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee. Us broke the news of the couple’s romance in May 2017, when a source revealed that “they’re legit” and had been an item for “a few months.”

In January 2018, Us revealed the actors had called it quits after several months together.

The Searching for Sonny actress has also dated Derek Jeter, Wilmer Valderrama and Josh Radnor in the past.