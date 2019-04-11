The saga continues. Jesse Williams’ estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, has requested the Grey’s Anatomy actor pay her a total of $200,000 ahead of their upcoming divorce trial.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Drake-Lee is seeking $100,000 from Williams, 37, to pay her lawyer, and an additional $100,000 for payment for a forensic accountant whom she hired to help her prepare for the case.

This isn’t the first time Drake-Lee has filed to up payments from Williams, who is currently paying more than $100,000 a month in spousal and child support. Per documents obtained by Us Weekly in June 2018, Williams gives Drake-Lee $50,629 a month in child support for their two children, Sadie, 5, and Maceo, 3.

The Cabin in the Woods star pays the same amount in spousal support, which was increased from $33,000 in January 2018 due to his “extraordinarily high” monthly salary of more than $521,000, according to a court ruling at the time. (This is a temporary order put in place until the former couple reaches a final settlement.)

Williams filed for divorce from the California native in April 2017 after more than four years of marriage. Months later, Drake-Lee requested sole custody of their two children, alleging in court documents that Williams has an unpredictably busy work schedule and “a revolving door of intimate partners.”

The Chicago native spoke out about Drake-Lee’s claims in a statement to Us at the time, alleging “the dramatizations made in Aryn’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Following his split from the real estate broker, Williams was publicly linked to actress Minka Kelly, from whom he split in January 2018. He is currently dating New York City sports anchor Taylor Rooks.

