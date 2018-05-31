Jesse Williams has a new girlfriend! The Grey’s Anatomy star is dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source told Page Six that the duo spent Memorial Day Weekend together at Kevin Hart’s comedy show in Atlantic City. The 26-year-old sports journalist is also the host of the TimeOut with Taylor Rooks podcast.

The 36-year-old actor, meanwhile, was previously married to real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee, whom he shares daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2. Williams filed for divorce in April 2017 after nearly five years of marriage and E! News reported in March that he was granted joint physical custody of the kids after a lengthy custody battle.

After his split with his estranged wife, Williams was linked to Minka Kelly. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January that the duo had called it quits after several months together.

Williams was accused of cheating on his ex with Kelly, but shut down rumors that he was unfaithful during an appearance in Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44” video.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years,” he said in the July 2017 video. “And all of a sudden motherf–kers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

