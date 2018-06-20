Jesse Williams has some expensive kids! The Grey’s Anatomy star has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 a month in child and spousal support to his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, June 19, and obtained by Us, Williams, 36, must pay $50,629 a month in child support to Drake-Lee. He had previously been ordered to pay $50,695 a month in spousal support, which was upped in January from $33,000. The latest court ruling notes that Williams has an “extraordinarily high” monthly salary of more than $521,000.

TMZ reported that the actor’s lawyers had tried arguing that the $50,000 in monthly spousal support should also cover child support expenses. However, the law dictates that child and spousal support are separate. This is reportedly a temporary order until the pair reach a final settlement.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April 2017 after four and a half years of marriage. The real estate broker requested sole legal custody of their children, Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 2, in court documents that August, claiming that her estranged husband has an unpredictably busy work schedule and “a revolving door of intimate partners.” He responded in a statement to Us at the time, alleging in part that “the dramatizations made in Aryn’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

After Williams and Drake-Lee separated, he was linked to Minka Kelly for several months until they called it quits in January. He is now dating sports anchor Taylor Rooks.

