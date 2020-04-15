Minka Kelly Showed Off Her Cute Fruit Print Sweater in a Selfie

Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Minka Kelly showing off her cute fruit print sweater by Rails on her Instagram Story, to Kim Kardashian and more A-listers showing their support for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis at Mount Sinai Hospitals, to Paris Hilton and Caitlyn Jenner receiving honors at the PrettyLittleThing PLT Awards on Instagram Live. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Minka Kelly showed off her cute Rails Perci Sweater in Fruit Medley on her Instagram Story.

— Celebrity hat maker Teressa Foglia teamed up with Scout Lab and Jump to start a fundraising campaign to support healthcare workers on the front lines at hospitals and at-risk restaurants in NYC. People are being asked to participate in the #InMyScrubs Instagram challenge where you can donate to feed health care workers, share a photo of yourself with the hashtag and tag 10 friends to do the same.

— LoveShackFancy made handmade masks from leftover fabric to donate to healthcare workers across the world to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

— Kyle Kuzma filmed a PSA with the creators of got milk? and the Dairy Council of California, dedicated to informing California families about free meals for children available at participating drive-thru sites in light of the COVID-19 emergency school closures. The campaign helps to ensure no child goes without nourishment.

— Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, Alex Rodriguez, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lindsey Vonn, Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum and more showed their support for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis at Mount Sinai Hospitals by sharing dtx Flowcode technology as a way to help people donate to the crisis quickly and easily.

— PrettyLittleThing hosted the PLT Awards on Instagram Live where Paris Hilton, Caitlyn Jenner and more gave virtual acceptance speeches for their accolades.

— Outwear company Nobis, who’s brand ambassador is Giacomo Gianniotti, donated $100,000 directly to hospitals and they will be donating 100% of online sales to COVID-19 relief for the rest of April.

— Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: The Podcast will be debuting a new episode on April 21, detailing Greta Thunberg’s mission to save the planet as told by Jameela Jamil, in hopes of inspiring the next generation of young leaders, while educating them on the importance of taking care of our environment.