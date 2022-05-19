It’s over. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have called it quits after two years of dating.

The Daily Show host, 38 and the Friday Night Lights alum, 41, “have been broken up for a while,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the stars’ split. “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”

Noah and Kelly were first linked in September 2020, though the pair were known to keep their relationship relatively private.

“They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us at the time about their romance. Later that month, the comedian was spotted helping the Roommate actress carry luggage into his New York City apartment.

In May 2021, Us confirmed that the pair had split. However, they reconciled one month later.

“Minka and Trevor have been on-and-off,” an insider told Us in June 2021. “Now they’re back together. They realized they’re both happier being together than apart. They already went on vacation together and are spending a lot of time together. They’re working on their relationship while just enjoying each other’s company.”

In December 2021, the political commentator subtly acknowledged their relationship via Instagram for the first time. In a birthday post for a friend, Noah could be seen at a packed table of people sitting next to Kelly.

One month later, the characteristically private Charlie’s Angels actress shared a photo via Instagram of her and the South Africa native in his home country. “Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi,” she captioned the image.

Kelly has talked candidly about why she likes to keep her relationships under wraps.

In October 2018, she told the New York Post, “I’m not dating anyone now, but for some reason, for me, things turn into clickbait craziness, and I’ve been through hell. So, now, I don’t say anything.” Kelly added: “You’ll never see me with a man on my social media feed. Unless I’m married. But maybe not. I enjoy keeping some things a secret.”

Noah has also largely kept his personal life a secret but spoke about his thoughts on the concept of love in a 2016 interview with South Africa’s The Citizen. “I realize that if I love myself and I have friends that love me and family that loves me I exist in a constant state of love,” he said. “That’s the thing I learned: happiness is a choice; happiness is hard work,” he said.

Prior to his relationship with the Parenthood alum, Noah dated singer and model Jordyn Taylor from 2015 to 2018 and musician Dani Gabriel from 2014 to 2015. Kelly, for her part, dated Derek Jeter from 2008 to 2011. She has been romantically linked to Donald Faison, Chris Evans and John Mayer.

