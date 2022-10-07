Despite fans shipping Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together, the musician is enjoying being on her own.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” the England native, 27, said during the Friday, October 7, episode of her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

She continued: “But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down, I think it is the Leo thing without going too [astrological] with it — it makes a big difference!”

One thing the “Cold Heart” artist has enjoyed doing solo is hot yoga, which she’s started doing “every day” while she’s on tour. “I just love it,” Lipa gushed on Friday’s episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, speaking with Charli XCX. “It makes such a difference for your body, especially when you’re dancing and performing.”

Lipa’s comments about her love life come nearly one week after she was photographed hugging the Daily Show comedian, 38, after an intimate dinner in New York City. Despite speculation that the pair had started dating, Us Weekly confirmed that they are just friends.

The England native, for her part, has been single since she split from Anwar Hadid in December 2021 after two years of dating. Lipa and Hadid, 23, were together on and off since 2019.

“We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” the “Levitating” singer told British Vogue in February 2021 of her private romance. “We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

She added at the time: “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions. … My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”

Before the “Don’t Start Now” performer dated the model, she was linked to both Isaac Carew and Paul Klein.