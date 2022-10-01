Less than one year after Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly‘s split, the late-night host sparked dating rumors with pop star Dua Lipa.

However, Us Weekly can confirm that Noah, 38, and Lipa, 27, are not an item. “They are just friends,” a source told Us on Friday, September 30.

The Daily Show host and the “Levitating” songstress first sparked romance speculation on Wednesday, September 28, during a cozy night out on the town in New York City. According to photos published by the Daily Mail at the time, the twosome were spotted embracing after an intimate dinner.

Before his night out with the England native, Noah dated the 42-year-old Friday Night Lights alum for two years until their split in May.

“There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them,” a second source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting the twosome had been “broken up for a while.”

Noah and Kelly — who dated on and off since September 2020 — kept their romance relatively private, but the South Africa native once gushed about the concept of falling in love.

“I realize that if I love myself and I have friends that love me and family that loves me I exist in a constant state of love,” the comedian previously told South Africa’s The Citizen in November 2016. “That’s the thing I learned: happiness is a choice; happiness is hard work.”

Lipa, for her part, last dated Anwar Hadid for nearly two years before their December 2021 split.

“We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” the “Don’t Start Now” artist told British Vogue in February 2021 of her then-private romance with the 23-year-old model. “We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

She added at the time: “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions. … My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”

Prior to her relationship with Hadid, Lipa was linked to Isaac Carew and Paul Klein.

With reporting by Diana Cooper