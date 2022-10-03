Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in a very weird shopping period right now. We like to call it Shopping Purgatory. Prime Day is over, but we still have a while to go until Black Friday. How can we be sure we’re getting the best deals? At the same time, we can’t wait until late November to make the purchases we need. Especially seeing as fall just started, we really want to fill our home with energy-healing products and feel-good astrology finds to set the tone for the season.

Luckily, Amazon is holding its first Prime Early Access sale for 2022 on October 11 and 12. The deals are coming back — and they’ve already begun to appear! Shop below for 15 of our favorite early-early access deals for Amazon Prime members!

Home Decor and Essentials

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It was love and good vibes at first sight when we spotted these BerniceKelly Zodiac Horoscope Neon Signs, especially when we noticed they were marked down under $25! This is such an incredible gift (for you or someone else) that can be displayed just about anywhere!

2. We Also Love: This FunkyFrankie candle caught our attention easily with its three wooden wicks and small collection of healing crystals in the wax. And that jasmine and orange blossom scent? Heavenly!

3. We Can’t Forget: Whether you’ve just moved into a new space or need some fresh energy in your home, this Ancientveda Smudge Kit is our pick for you. It comes with sage, palo santo, a feather, an abalone shell, a sweetgrass braid and a smudging guide!

4. Bonus: This ArtCreator Zodiac Tapestry is an amazing find not only because it’s beautiful, but because it comes in different sizes so you can hang it in any room, from a dorm to a home office!

5. Last but Not Least: Add a little extra magic and color to your space with this Weryerker hanging ornament. It features seven crystals to help awaken each chakra, plus it has an amazingly gorgeous tree of life design on the top!

Healing Jewelry

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Often find yourself feeling worried and stressed? This very popular Top Plaza beaded chakra bracelet is a wearable way to address those feelings. It’s pretty too!

7. We Also Love: This Diosky necklace features a moonstone charm, representing new beginnings and trusting your intuition. Wearing this may help give you the boost you need to take on any challenge. Click the coupon under the price to save!

8. We Can’t Forget: If you’re dealing with physical pain, you may find relief with this set of Jecanori magnetic therapy rings. They look like regular rings but may help encourage lymphatic drainage and pain relief!

9. Bonus: Obviously we love the look of the silver florals wrapping around the rose quartz crystal on this Xiannvxi necklace, but we especially love how this crystal may help bring more love into our lives!

10. Last but Not Least: Amethyst lovers will adore this Tumbeelluwa bracelet. The crystal heart charm? The way wearing it could help ground you and let go of your troubles? Add to cart!

Everything Else

11. Our Absolute Favorite: These Pre de Provence soap tins are some of the most giftable finds we’ve ever seen. The shea butter soap inside each one is so lovely too!

12. We Also Love: If you’re looking to practice mindfulness but have trouble focusing, this Insight Editions Meditation Journal could be a big help. It has plenty of prompts to help you really sort through your days!

13. We Can’t Forget: This beautiful Acelion tarot set features black cards with gold foil designs. Whether you want to become a tarot master or simply interpret the cards based on your intuition, this deck could help you navigate life more easily!

14. Bonus: If you love the game What Do You Meme? but want a little starry twist on things, What’s Your Sign? in a horoscope game in the same vein!

15. Last but Not Least: Less into jewelry but still want to carry around some crystal magic with you? Check out this set of Youngbling moon and sun crystal keychains. Keep both for yourself or give one to your BFF!

