Wicked has long been one of Broadway’s most profitable productions — and Jon M. Chu is ready to bring the bewitching story to the big screen.

The musical, which was inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, tells the story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch before Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy Gale dropped into town. In the prequel, the two aspiring witches meet as students at Shiz University, navigating friendship, romance, magical training and discovering their own identities.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Great White Way show originally starred Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, upon its 2004 opening. While many stars have since taken on the mantle of the unlikely besties, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande scored the roles in Chu’s adaptation.

“These two witches!!” Chu, who previously directed Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios 😭😭😭wait until you see what they bring!! It is otherworldly. Ahhhhh!!!”

Wicked, which will be released in two parts, kicked off filming in early 2023 in London. Scroll down for a complete casting breakdown of all the stars involved: