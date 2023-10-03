Travis Kelce is basking in the afterglow of seeing Taylor Swift cheer him — and his Kansas City Chiefs team — on.

Kelce, 33, liked a Sunday, October 1, Instagram video that showed Swift, 33, reacting to teammate Isiah Pacheco scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets earlier that night.

The video – which was jointly shared by NBC Sports and the official Sunday Night Football social media accounts — was split in half with the Chiefs replay on top and Swift watching the game with her friends below. As Pacheco, 24, ran toward the end zone, Swift intensely watched the action. Once the running back safely made the play, the pop star jumped up and down alongside pals Blake Lively and Melanie Nyema. The clip currently has more than 26K likes.

Swift attended the Sunday game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey alongside some familiar faces. In addition to Nyema, 42, and Lively, 36, Swift was also joined by Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner.

Related: Every NFL Star and Celeb Invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was also in attendance, after watching son Jason Kelce play in Philadelphia earlier that day. Donna and Swift were spotted hugging in their game suite which Sunday Night Football also shared on their page.

“Mama Kelce and Taylor Swift. ♥️,” read the caption. Text overlaid on the clip added: “Travis Kelce’s biggest fans.”

This is the second time Swift has gone to watch Kelce play. Last week, the singer traveled to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. After the game, the duo were spotted leaving the venue together and getting cozy at a postgame celebration.

As the season progresses,Travis and Swift’s potential romance appears to be heating up. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “getting closer and closer every day.”

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” an insider shared in September. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Joe Jonas! Harry Styles! Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

Travis first tried to get the attention of Swift back in July, when he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number in hopes of giving it to her at her Eras Tour. While he was unable to present her with the gift, at the time, an additional source told Us that the pair were able to connect and hang out a few times before she made her first star-studded appearance at his game.

“Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “They’ve only hung out twice.”