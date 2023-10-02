Jason Kelce doesn’t need a Grammy Award-winning singer at his NFL games — the Philadelphia Eagles player has Jake from State Farm (and his mom, Donna Kelce).

Jason, 35, trolled his brother, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance with an Instagram picture of the boys’ mom sitting with Jake from State Farm (Kevin Miles) at the Eagles and Washington Commanders football game on Sunday, October 1.

“I also have a superstar in my corner. @jakefromstatefarm,” Jason captioned the image. In the picture, Donna pointed at Jake while the insurance company’s mascot held a basket of chicken tenders and ketchup — unfortunately, there was no (seemingly) ranch in sight.

The snap references Swift’s appearance at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago bears on September 24, where the songstress was photographed hanging out with Donna and eating chicken tenders.

Jake, also got in on the fun, trolling Travis and Swift in a video with Jason.

“@jason.kelce and I will not be discussing his Personal Price Plan,” the Instagram caption read. “He did make me a great friendship bracelet tho!”

The caption referred to the friendship bracelets Swift’s fans trade during her Eras Tour concerts — and how things between Travis and Swift first started.

In July, the Chiefs’ tight end was “butthurt” after seeing Swift in concert because he didn’t get to give her “one of the bracelets I made for her.” Travis hinted during his “New Heights” podcast at the time that the bracelet had his phone number on it.

“I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he told cohost and brother Jason.

Since then, things have appeared to heat up between Travis and Swift as attended her second Chiefs game on Sunday, October 1. After the team’s win against the New York Jets, the singer was photographed giving Donna a hug, proving she’s in with the Kelce family.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” a source told Us Weekly late last month, noting they met through a mutual friend. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”

That being said, Swift is still “working hard right now and not looking for anything serious,” the insider added. “But anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

While things continue to heat up between Swift and Travis, it appears that Jason is going to continue publicly commenting on his younger brother’s love life.

“It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” Jason shared during a September appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP days after Swift’s first NFL outing. “I saw videos of the brigade that the Chiefs had to put outside the suite that she was in — you just hope that somebody of her level and stature can enjoy the game. And it certainly, I mean, seemed like she was enjoying it from all accounts and everybody I talked to.”

Jason went on to say that it looks like Travis “is going above and beyond to be a gentleman” to Swift. “I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it.”