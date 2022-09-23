Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year.

“I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

The “Welcome to New York” performer went on to say that she was excited to surprise her fans with some news: her next record.

“I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21,” Swift told the crowd. “I will tell you more at midnight.”

When the clock struck 12 A.M. on August 29, the Grammy winner revealed that her new project is called Midnights. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

In a second photo, the pop star added: “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

The set of songs will be her 10th studio album, following her 2020 releases Folklore and Evermore. Her last record, Red (Taylor’s Version), debuted in November 2021.

In addition to the intriguing artwork Swift shared with fans on the night of the announcement, the “Blank Space” songstress has been teasing more details leading up to the launch of the album.

Scroll down to find out more about Midnights, from its release date to potential easter eggs and more.