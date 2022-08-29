The black carpet had no shortage of bold beauty! From Lizzo to Taylor Swift, the biggest names in music brought their A-game at the 38th annual awards show.

VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The highly anticipated event took place on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — and while the fashion was good, the beauty looks were next-level.

Case in point: The “About Damn” time hitmaker’s grungy glam, brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo. The pro reached for Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics, cleverly using the brand’s Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo in Super Blue ($32) as lipstick.

And there’s Swift, who took home the award for best long-form video for self-directed All Too Well short film, stunned in a shimmering Oscar de la Renta dress, rocking her signature cat-eye, but with a bedazzled twist courtesy of Dame Pat McGrath.

The dudes had a moment, too. Cue Lil Nas X, who took cues from Beyoncé and Iman in a skin-baring Harris Reed ensemble comprised of a massive feathered headpiece and sparkly, high-waisted pants with a tiered skirt.

And as epic as that look was, that’s not to say that you should skip zooming in on the rapper’s glam. Makeup artist Grace Pae gave him triple-wing sparkly eyeliner deserving of an award in its own right.

But wait, that’s not all! We can’t talk about glam without touching on hair and nails, too. Annita stunned in a wet-looking, slicked-back style that took the black carpet by storm, while Dove Cameron single-handedly won the unofficial award for best nails with her intricately designed 3-D talons.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to check out all of these looks and more of the boldest makeup looks from the 2022 VMAs ahead.