Chrisley knows candles! Chase Chrisley launched his line of candles, Chase Chrisley Collection, back in November 2020. The candles quickly sold out but, here’s the good news: They are finally back in stock as of February 25.

“Candles have always been a passion of mine, I got it from my mama,” the reality star tells Us. “When I was growing up my mom always had amazing candles lit and really did control the mood of the room.”

Given the star’s affinity for scented candles, his business venture into the category was a very natural one. “Candles have always been a passion of mine and a lot of thought has gone into the scents and aromas,” says the Chrisley Knows Best star. “I use these candles everyday at home and want the fans to be able to experience them too. There’s always one lit in the bathroom and several throughout the house, especially on date nights.”

The collection include three different scents. Allure has hints of spruce, sandal, and rose. Mystique has a fruitier approach, smelling of fig, white tea jasmine and grapefruit. And Nightfall has strong rosemary scent with touches of sage and eucalyptus.

When it came to getting the brand up and running, Chase tells Us there was a lot of trial and error involved. “We went through a bunch of different scent pallets and I didn’t like a lot of them. I was really careful. I wanted each one to smell refreshing. I wanted them to take you back every time you walked into the room,” he says. “It was a lot of trail and error, but eventually we got the one’s that I liked.”

In typical Chrisley fashion though, the final product did not receive a seal of approval until everyone had said their piece. “My family has been very supportive and we all know they don’t shy away from giving their opinions! But they have been awesome and gave a lot of useful input,” Chase tells Us.

They each even have their favorite scent. Chase’s father, Todd Chrisley is partial to Allure. Savannah Chrisley’s go-to is Nightfall and Julie prefers Mystique.

Chase also cues Us in that he has three additional scents in the works. The candles can be purchased on chasechrisley collection.com and retail for $35.

To get your fill of the Chrisley family, tune in to Chrisley Knows Best Thursdays on USA at 10 p.m. E. T.