Savannah and Chase are officially on their own … ish. Todd Chrisley’s kids landed their own spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, which follows the duo on their adventure to Los Angeles where they pursue their dreams and for the first time, live on their own.

However, the brother and sister quickly learned that Nashville and L.A. are very different.

“L.A is a lot. I loved it but I was ready to get home for sure,” Savannah, 21, says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. “There’s just a lot of pressure to feel like you have to act a certain way, look a certain way.”

That pressure was heightened by their father, who gave them three weeks to prove they could succeed in La La Land.

“I was focusing on acting and trying to kind of get my foot in the door with that. That’s what I spent the majority of my three months on,” Chase, 22, reveals. “I loved it, but it was way more work than I thought it was going to be!”

Chase’s little sister, who has her sights on launching a beauty business, couldn’t have been more proud of the hard work that her brother did – and his acting chops.

“He did a performance and I was shocked. It was really good. I was proud of him,” she says. “I feel like he really could have a future in acting if he wanted to!”

They both learned a lot during their adventure, but mostly just to keep on working. “I’ve learned is just, think long term,” Savannah says. “I think it’s just about being responsible and thinking, ‘OK, where do I wanna be 20 years down the road?’ You just have to be strategic about it; you just have to be smart and it may not be fun in the moment, but it’ll pay off at the end.”

While they agree Nashville is “like a different planet” than L.A., they would like to eventually split their time between the two cities … but maybe in separate apartments.

“Savannah got on to me more than my mom ever has,” he tells Us, while his sister claims he’s the dirty one. “Chase doesn’t do laundry, he leaves stuff out and he has all these random people back at the house,” she says. “Chase would dirty up all of his towels and then come in my room and take mine. I put a lock on my door.”

For more, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Growing Up Chrisley premieres on USA Tuesday, April 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

