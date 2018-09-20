Making their own way! Savannah and Chase Chrisley are “full speed ahead” on a spinoff of their family’s reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

According to an insider, the siblings will document their road trip from their home in Nashville, Tennessee, to Los Angeles. The reality stars were recently spotted in the City of Angels. USA also confirmed to Us that the spinoff has been filming.

Savannah, 21, and Chase, 22, currently star alongside father Todd Chrisley, mother Julie Chrisley and other close family members on the USA series. Season 6, during which the show passed the 100 episode mark, concluded airing on August 28.

When speculation about the spinoff began brewing in August 2017, Todd teased to Us, “I’m extremely proud of Chase and Savannah as they continue their journey into adulthood. This show will follow them as they live on their own and give their parents huge headaches and potential heart attacks. The plot thickens with love.”

Todd spoke to Us in May about keeping a close eye on his kids on social media. “If they say something that I don’t think is appropriate or that I think is offensive to someone, I send them a text message with a screenshot and go, ‘Really? Really?’” the Chrisley Confessions podcast host, 49, revealed at the time. “My thing is don’t be trashy about anything. These guys out here today, if a girl likes their photograph, that’s a reason for them to slide into your DM. You’re not sliding into anything over here.”

Todd previously had his own Chrisley Knows Best aftershow titled According to Chrisley, which started airing in September 2017. However, the offshoot was reportedly canceled in April.