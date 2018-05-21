Which Chrisley really knows best? When Todd, Savannah and Chase Chrisley stopped by Us Weekly we decided to put them to the test to see just how well they know each other. Watch the video above!

The Chrisley Knows Best stars aren’t afraid to tell it like it is and call each other out, especially when it comes to social media. Both Chase, 21, and Savannah, 20, agreed that their dad, 49, spends a little too much time perfecting his selfies.

“If I see another selfie that he posts,” Chase told Us. “I swear I’m gonna delete his Instagram.”

Savannah also agreed that it’s “embarrassing” that her dad spends more time on Instagram than she does, but as far as Todd is concerned, he just does it to get under their skin. “This is why I do it. To let them know that I can,” Todd told Us.

However, there may be one more reason why he’s constantly posting: filters. “That bitch is better than Botox,” the patriarch of the Chrisley family told Us.

When Todd is not uploading his own selfies, he is keeping social media tabs on his kids, with Savannah revealing “he always stalks us.”

“If they say something that I don’t think is appropriate, or that I think is offensive to someone; I send them a text message with a screen shot and go, ‘Really? Really?’” Todd told Us. “My thing is don’t be trashy about anything. These guys out here today, if a girl likes their photograph, that’s a reason for them to slide into your DM. You’re not sliding into anything over here.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs on USA on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

