With the temperatures rising, TV is also heating up this summer. Us Weekly has put together a full guide of every premiere date to put on your calendar, starting with May.

MAY

Friday, May 4

Dear White People (Netflix)

Sunday, May 6

8 p.m. ET. Vida (Starz)

8:30 p.m. ET. Sweetbitter (Starz)

10 p.m. ET. I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime)

Friday, May 11

All Night (Hulu)

Saturday, May 12

9 p.m. ET. Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Sunday, May 13

8 p.m. ET. Little Women (PBS)

Friday, May 18

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Sunday, May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix)

7:30 p.m. ET. The Fourth Estate (Showtime)

Monday, May 28

8 p.m. ET. The Bachelorette (ABC)

Tuesday, May 29

9 p.m. ET. Animal Kingdom (TNT)

10 p.m. ET. Queen Sugar (OWN)

Wednesday, May 30

10 p.m. ET Reverie (NBC)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

JUNE

Sunday, June 3

9 p.m. ET. Pose (FX)

9 p.m. ET. Dietland (AMC)

Tuesday, June 5

10 p.m. ET. Younger (TVLand)

Wednesday, June 6

10 p.m. ET. Condor (AT&T AUDIENCE Network)

Thursday, June 7

8 p.m. ET. Marvel’s Cloack & Dagger (Freeform)

10 p.m. ET. American Woman (Paramount)

Friday, June 8

Sense8 (Netflix)

Sunday, June 10

8 p.m. ET. 72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Sunday, June 10

9 p.m. ET. Claws (TNT)

Tuesday, June 12

8 p.m. ET. The Bold Type (Freeform)

Sunday, June 17

9 p.m. ET. The Affair (Showtime)

Monday, June 18

8 p.m. ET. MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)

Friday, June 22

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Sunday, June 24

10 p.m. ET. Preacher (AMC)

Friday, June 29

GLOW (Netflix)

JULY

Sunday, July 1

9 p.m. ET. Power (Starz)

Tuesday, July 10

10 p.m. ET. Heathers (Paramount)

Thursday, July 19

10 p.m. ET. Snowfall (FX)

Friday, July 20

10 p.m. ET. Outcast (Cinemax)

Wednesday, July 25

Castle Rock (Hulu)

Tuesday, July 31

Casual (Hulu)

10 p.m. ET Making It (NBC)

AUGUST

Monday, August 20

8 p.m. ET MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

Friday, August 31

Jack Ryan (Amazon)

