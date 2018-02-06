‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 6 First Look: Chloe’s Back!

In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look photos, the entire family is back together for some bonding: Todd, 48, his wife Julie, 42, with children Chase, 21, Savannah, 20, and Grayson, 10. Us Weel’y exclusively broke the news that Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also back this season. She first returned in the two-part Christmas special last December and will be seen throughout season 6 – which will include her fifth birthday that the family will celebrate together.

Chloe, the daughter of Kyle Chrisley, was on the show from seasons 1 through 3. Todd and Julie have custody over her. “Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect,” Todd told Us in December.

Season 6 will also include Chase and Savannah both facing insecurities in their relationships. In August, Todd spoke to Us about talks of a spinoff focusing on Chase and Savannah and “their journeys into adulthood,” adding that the show, should it happen, will follow them living their own lives and “give their parents huge headaches and potential heart attacks.”

Additionally, this season of Chrisley Knows Best will feature Todd and Julie moving into a new home! Luckily, Nanny Fare is back and better than ever at keeping Todd and Julie on their toes.

The married couple will also be taking on new adventures. He appeared to tease one of these on Instagram on Friday, February 2. “Oh, how I love building new dreams,” he captioned a photo of a new wooden spiral staircase.

Chrisley Knows Best season 6 premieres on USA this Spring.

