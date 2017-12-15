Chloe-Chrisley-returning-to-Chrisley-Knows-Best

Chloe Chrisley is returning to Chrisley Knows Best full-time, Todd Chrisley reveals exclusively to Us Weekly. “Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect,” he tells Us in a statement.

Chloe, the 4-year-old daughter of Todd’s son Kyle, appeared on the show from season 1 to 3, but has not returned since. Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley have custody over Chloe.

The show, which features Todd and his wife as well as their kids, Lindsie, 27, Chase, 21, Savannah, 20 and Grayson, 10, has always been about their family — and if anything were to change going forward, it’s a family choice.

“If we have someone who is not interested in moving forward, then we hear that person out. We don’t have any hard feelings about that, but majority rules,” Todd told TV Insider in September. “No one in this family is going to stand in the way of someone else. If you can’t be on the same train that everyone else is getting on and there is only one person stepping off it. It takes more than one monkey to stop a show. We make these decisions jointly and cohesively.”

As for Todd’s son, Kyle, he is currently living in Georgia with his wife.

“I cannot wait to start a family with my wife once we are all settled in. She is my best friend and is going to make a great mother,” Kyle told Radar in July. “I do not talk to my family but I wish them nothing but the best. I have moved on with my life I am just going to be the best father and husband that I can be. I have an amazing career and a wonderful life today and would not change a thing.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs on USA on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!