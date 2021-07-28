All eyes on them! The Chrisley family’s love lives have been in the spotlight since their reality TV debut.

The world met Todd and Julie Chrisley in March 2014 when their show, Chrisley Knows Best, began airing on USA Network. The series followed the couple, who have been married since May 1996, and their children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson. Lindsie and Kyle, the two children the former real estate investor shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, also appeared on earlier seasons of the show.

As their stars rose, interest in the Chrisley kids’ dating lives increased. Lindsie, for her part, made headlines in July 2021 when she split from husband Will Campbell for the third time since their 2012 elopement.

“While one door closes, another opens,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Lindsie added: “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family.”

Savannah, meanwhile, never made it down the aisle with her former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles. The pair got engaged in April 2019 but later revealed that they had postponed their wedding. “We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating,” she explained on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in June 2020. “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper, and it’s hard.”

The reality star ultimately announced via Instagram in September 2020 that she and the hockey player had split. “Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Savannah hinted in November 2020 that she might still have a future with Kerdiles. “Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

Scroll through the gallery below to find out who the Chrisleys are dating now!