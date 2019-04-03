Wedding bells are ringing for Savannah Chrisley! The Growing Up Chrisley star is engaged to her boyfriend, NHL player Nic Kerdiles, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that Kerdiles asked permission from Savannah’s father, Todd Chrisley, before he popped the question.

Savannah, 21, started seeing the 25-year-old the hockey star in November 2017 after they met on Instagram. The USA personality previously told Us that Kerdiles is “so sweet and so supportive” of her career.

“[Things] are awesome. He’s great,” Savannah said in May 2018. “[He] just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity. … Our careers come first. His comes first and mine comes first and then you have each other, which is great at our age.”

Both Todd, 49, and Savannah’s brother Chase also gushed about the athlete at the time.

“I do [approve] … I like Nic,” the father of five said. Chase, 22, added that Kerdiles is “a nice guy.”

More recently, Savannah and Chase opened up to Us about their Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, in which they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.

“L.A. is a lot. I loved it but I was ready to get home for sure,” Savannah revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly about the siblings’ move from Nashville. “There’s just a lot of pressure to feel like you have to act a certain way, look a certain way.”

She added that their adventure taught her to “think long term.”

“I think it’s just about being responsible and thinking, ‘OK, where do I wanna be 20 years down the road?’” Savannah said. “You just have to be strategic about it; you just have to be smart and it may not be fun in the moment, but it’ll pay off at the end.”

Savannah was previously linked to NBA players Chandler Parsons and Luke Kennard.

Growing Up Christly airs on USA Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

