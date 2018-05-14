She’s got her priorities in line! Things may be going great between Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, but she isn’t foregoing her dreams and aspirations for their relationship.

The 20-year-old reality star recently sat down with Us Weekly — alongside her dad, Todd, and brother, Chase — and dished details on her new NHL player beau.

“[Things] are awesome. He’s great, he’s so sweet and so supportive of what I do, and just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity.”

It seems like the stars aligned for the 24-year-old Anaheim Ducks player and the Faith Over Fear fashion line founder, who says they’re “on the same page.” She continued: “Our careers come first. His comes first and mine comes first and then you have each other, which is great at our age.”

And it’s not just Savannah who is smitten by Kerdiles. “I do [approve],” her father, 49, added. “I like Nic.” Her brother Chase is also on board with the relationship, telling Us that Kerdiles is “a nice guy.”

The adorable duo — who appear head-over-heels with each other in multiple social media posts — may be putting their careers first, but it’s safe to say Savannah won’t mind spending more quality time with the athlete now that it’s his off-season.

Following the Ducks last game of the year, she took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of the couple surrounded by palm trees and blooming flowers.

“The seasons over which means no more traveling back and forth for me. Countless hours in airports and on planes. But I don’t mind a single one of them!” she captioned the post. “Life is so short so you have to live everyday like it’s your last. Gonna miss San Diego like crazy!! It’s the place where everything began! But now it’s time for me to show @nickerdiles around Nashville in a couple of weeks!! Bitter sweet moment! Missing you already Nicolas.”

Prior to her relationship with Kerdiles, Savannah briefly dated NBA player Luke Kennard. The two split in August 2017 after four months of dating.

