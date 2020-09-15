Pumping the breaks. Savannah Chrisley and her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, have split after postponing their wedding.

Chrisley, 23, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, September 15, while sharing a happy photo of the former pair. She noted that she is aware that fans have “been wondering” their relationship status for some time, and that she wished she was smiling as in the pic that accompanied her statement.

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” she captioned the post. “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Chrisley continued, “These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life…but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life…I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it. Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing.”

Chrisley and Kerdiles, 26, met via Instagram and began dating in November 2017. The former pair got engaged in December 2018 after the athlete asked for her parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s permission.

In October 2019, the ice hockey player addressed split rumors after Savannah was spotted without her engagement ring. “It’s funny how people read into the smallest things like that,” he explained on Todd’s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “But I mean, yeah, I get that, there’s no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we’re together. Savannah and I are fine. We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship.”

Kerdiles noted that it hasn’t been “a perfect road” throughout their romance, adding: “We go through ups and downs. There’s a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there’s a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place.”

That same month, Savannah revealed that the pair were “taking some steps back.” She indicated it wasn’t a breakup, but merely a way for them to continue “focusing” on their “God-centered” bond.

“Marriage isn’t just for the Instagram, it’s not for the photos, it’s not a photo op,” she told E! News at the time. “It’s a real-life thing.”

Eight months later, Savannah revealed that the duo had decided to postpone their nuptials. “We made [the decision] together,” she explained on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in June. “We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating.”

The former beauty pageant queen continued, “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper, and it’s hard. It’s 2020, and you know what? It’s OK not to follow the guidelines and the whole time frame that everyone follows.”

Savannah also said that her close pal gave her marriage advice that she “truly sat on” thereafter. She also claimed that there was “so much” that the pair “needed to work through.”