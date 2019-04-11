Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, has her brother’s seal of approval! Chase Chrisley couldn’t have imagined a better man to call his future brother-in-law.

“Everyone loves Nic. He’s a great guy,” Chase gushed to Us Weekly at the boohooMAN x Quavo launch event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10. “Everyone asks me, like, ‘What do you think of Nic?’ And I’m, like, ‘That is the exact man you want your sister to end up with.’ Yeah. He’s a great guy, [has] a great family. We love them to death.”

As for the couple — who announced their engagement earlier this month — Chase reveals that Savannah, 21, and the NHL player, 25, are “obsessed with each other,” joking that “it’s kind of annoying sometimes.”

Kerdiles isn’t the only one Chase has a strong bond with. “I’m truly blessed,” he told Us of having a close relationship with Savannah. “Of course, she gets on my nerves sometimes, she’s my little sister, but, I mean, I’m blessed. We have a great family, we have a great bond, and I love her to death.”

Following the news of Savannah and Kerdiles’s engagement, a source told Us Weekly the athlete asked permission from the Chrisley patriarch, Todd Chrisley, before he asked for her hand in marriage. The bride-to-be and Kerdiles met on Instagram and started dating in November 2017.

“[Things] are awesome. He’s great,” Savannah told Us in May 2018 of their relationship. “[He] just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity. … Our careers come first. His comes first and mine comes first and then you have each other, which is great at our age.”

More recently, Savannah shared a look at her gorgeous diamond ring from the former San Diego Gulls left wing alongside a sweet Instagram post. “I feel like I’m dreaming!!!” the reality star wrote alongside a series of pictures of the pair. “Many are asking why we waited so long to tell you…well…we just wanted to enjoy our time right after the engagement and just kinda figure out life!! We wanted it to be intimate and very private. But now we are so excited to share with all of you!! SWIPE LEFT TO SEE THE RING ❤️ @nickerdiles SURE OUT DID HIMSELF!! 📸

Growing Up Chrisley airs on USA Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

