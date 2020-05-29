Why Critics Are Unhappy With Savannah Chrisley's New Bikini Pics

Savannah Chrisley is getting serious heat from social media followers after posting pics from a beach day with friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted on Thursday, May 28, the Chrisley Knows Best star donned a blue floral bikini that accentuated her tan. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses, stud earrings and a necklace.

In the first pic posted to her feed, the Atlanta native posed for a selfie with friends. She captioned the group shot, “Pretending I like all these people….🤣❤️ #friends.”

But the 22-year-old’s followers were quick to point out that it looked like the group wasn’t following social distancing guidelines. The CDC advises that people stay six feet apart to avoid spreading the virus.

“Supposed to be social distancing,” one Instagram user commented on the pic.

Another follower asked, “Have you all been quarantined together? If not…..really?”

And in a second pic, posted a few hours after the first, Chrisley poses with her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles. The couple has been engaged since December of 2018. This post received less criticism — likely because the pair has been quarantining together all along.

Many critics point out that it’s extra surprising that Chrisley’s not social distancing because her dad, Todd Chrisley, had the novel coronavirus. He was hospitalized for four and a half days with a fever ranging from 100 to 103 degrees

Todd confirmed his positive diagnosis on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on April 8. “It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he told listeners.

“I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”

In response to her dad’s diagnosis, Savannah posted an Instagram photo of her family along with a lengthy caption.

She touched on Todd’s difficult battle with the virus and how scary it was. “At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy,” she wrote.

“I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said “If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!” So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE!”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

