Chase Chrisley's Fiancee Emmy Medders Reveals They Split Before Engagement

A minor bump in the road. Chase Chrisley‘s fiancée, Emmy Medders, confirmed that the couple briefly split before getting engaged in October.

Medders, 26, discussed her romance with the Chrisley Knows Best alum, also 26, during a Tuesday, December 27, episode of future sister-in-law Savannah Chrisley‘s “Unlocked” podcast. “We started talking right before COVID hit,” Medders explained, adding that the duo have had “ups and downs” in their relationship. “It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one, like, major breakup where we didn’t talk for like — I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks. It felt like two months for me.”

Fans previously speculated that the pair had called it quits sometime last year after meeting in 2020, but Medders confirmed they were dating again in April when she shared a photo of the pair cuddled up in Nashville. Chase, for his part, hinted the romance was back on in May when he posted a series of snaps from the twosome’s vacation.

The former USA Network personality proposed to Medders in October, sharing photos from the big moment via Instagram. “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” he captioned several snaps from the couple’s engagement. “You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”

Speaking on her podcast, Savannah, 25, admitted that she and Medders haven’t always been on the best of terms — and one past disagreement had to do with Chase. “There’s no hate at all [now],” Medders told the Sassy by Savannah founder. “I mean, I know we’re not sisters yet, but family’s gonna get in arguments.”

When the reality star joked that Chase was the reason for the spat, Medders quipped, “He’s always in the middle of it!”

Earlier this month, Chase broke his silence about the news that his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are going to prison following their conviction for tax fraud. “I don’t owe the public an explanation,” he said during an episode of Savannah’s podcast, explaining why he hadn’t previously spoken out. “I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

The Growing Up Chrisley alum added that he’s been trying to block out the noise, partly for the sake of his romance with Medders. “I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m not going to worry about what everybody else [in] the world is thinking and saying about me,” he told his sister. “I have to make sure that I’m good, so that I can be good for Emmy. I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a [good] place emotionally so I can be there for my loved ones.”

In addition to Chase and Savannah, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, are parents of son Grayson, 16. Todd also shares daughter Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.