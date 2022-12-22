Taking his time. Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s son Chase Chrisley is speaking out about his parents’ upcoming prison sentence.

The 26-year-old sat down with sister Savannah Chrisley on a recent episode of her “Unlocked” podcast to discuss the big changes that are coming for their family. The siblings confessed that they’ve “both been in weird places” while dealing with their parents’ legal drama, but Chase explained that he didn’t feel the need to address it publicly until now.

“I don’t owe the public an explanation,” he told his sister. “I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued: “I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It’s made me do a lot of reflecting and figure out who I am as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there.”

While other members of the reality TV family have been outspoken about the fraud trail and its verdict, Chase chose to stay relatively private for the sake of his parents and his fiancée, Emmy Medders, to whom he proposed in October.

“I think … I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m not going to worry about what everybody else [in] the world is thinking and saying about me,” the Growing Up Chrisley personality said. “I have to make sure that I’m good, so that I can be good for Emmy. I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a [good] place emotionally so I can be there for my loved ones. That’s why I haven’t really said anything on Instagram. I feel like I’ve been doing the work behind the scenes, and I feel like that will pay off and let the work speak for itself.”

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. The couple pleaded not guilty, placing the blame on former employee Mark Braddock for allegedly exaggerating their earnings. After several weeks in court, a jury found the USA Network alums guilty in June.

Five months later, the entrepreneur and his wife were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. The pair — who tied the knot in 1996 — reacted in a statement via their attorney.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” Todd and Julie’s lawyer told Us in November. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Along with Chase and Savannah, 25, the TV stars share son Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter Chloe, 10, whose biological father is Todd and ex-wife Teresa Terry‘s son, Kyle. (The former couple also share daughter Lindsie.)

While speaking about their family’s legal troubles, Savannah and Chase confessed that their bond has been strained amid the drama. “I think part of the rift you and I have is there’s just an unspoken tension there and I think from me, it comes from seeing you move on with your life, because Mom and Dad have both said, ‘I don’t want you to stop living your life,’ like, ‘I want you to continue to progress and do the things that you want to do and grow and all those things,'” the Sassy by Savannah founder said on her podcast. “And you’re doing that when it comes to you and Emmy, and for me, I think because I don’t have that … there’s part of me that feels guilt for moving on in any way shape or form.”

Chase, meanwhile, pointed out that he’s been leaning on his faith during the trying time. “You need to know that you are not by yourself, you are not alone,” he told Savannah. “Whatever happens with Mom and Dad is in God’s hands. You don’t have to go through it by yourself, you don’t have to carry the responsibilities by yourself [and] you don’t have to do all of this stuff that you have put on yourself and think that you have to do it alone. … That’s what I’m here for.”

He reminded his sister: “You’re not alone. You cannot live the rest of your life trying to please our father. That’s what you have been doing your whole life, and your life cannot start until you learn to please you.”