Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

A family divided. In 2014, Chrisley Knows Best gave fans a glimpse of Todd Chrisley’s one-of-a-kind family. Viewers saw Todd’s close bond with all of his children, including his eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, before things took a rocky turn.

Five years after the show debuted on USA, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted on tax evasion charges, to which they pleaded not guilty. Days later, Todd issued a statement alleging that Lindsie, who married Will Campbell in 2012, was having extramarital affairs with The Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd said in a statement to E! News in August 2019. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother [Chase Chrisley] of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

After the news made headlines, Lindsie claimed that the reality star’s allegations were a result of her filing a police report one month prior, in which she accused her father and stepbrother of threatening to extort her with an alleged sex tape because they “wanted her to lie about an incident.”

Although the podcast host didn’t reference the affair rumors, her lawyer said in a statement at the time that she “has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family.”

Hayes, for his part, clarified that that he “did not make a sex tape” with Lindsie.

“I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. We got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum detailed during an episode of the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast in August 2019.

The estranged father-daughter duo continued to keep their distance from one another until Lindsie announced that she and Campbell had called it quits.

“While one door closes, another opens,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

That same week, Todd and his son Chase addressed the situation on their podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

“I’m going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted,” the businessman said at the time. “I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests.”

Chase added during the episode that he wanted to be in his stepsister’s life following their public feud.

“At the end of the day, no matter what happens … Lindsie’s still my sister and I love her, and if she ever needed me, I’m a phone call away,” he noted.

Lindsie, for her part, acknowledged that she had “reached out privately” to her family members after hearing about her father’s comments.

“I feel certain that our legal teams will be in communication with each other over the coming weeks,” she explained on her podcast “Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” in August 2021. She clarified that although she appreciated “the extended olive branch,” it felt like “a pattern of repeated behavior from 2019.”

Scroll through for a full timeline of Todd and Lindsie’s ups and downs: