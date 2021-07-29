Sharing his support from afar. Todd Chrisley reacted to his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley’s divorce from Will Campbell two days after the split news broke.

“I’m going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 52, said on the Thursday, July 29, episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests.”

The USA Network personality wished his eldest child “the very best,” saying, “I pray for all of my children every day, every night before I got to bed, every morning when I raise my head. So I will continue to do so.”

Lindsie, 31, revealed her and Campbell’s split via Instagram on Tuesday, July 27. “While one door closes, another opens,” the former reality star wrote. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

The former couple wed in 2012 after three years of dating and share son Jackson, 8.

On Thursday, Todd called the Georgia State University grad a “good provider to” his daughter and grandson, saying, “He and his family have always been very supportive of Lindsie and Jackson to the best of my knowledge, which is very limited. They have been wonderful grandparents and are really the only grandparents that Jackson knows and has a relationship with. … I hope that that will continue because I want Jackson to have as little disruption as possible.”

The businessman noted that he never wanted his children to experience divorce after what his and ex-wife Teresa Terry’s split “did to Lindsie” and her younger brother, Kyle Chrisley.

He and the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost have been feuding since August 2019 when Todd publicly accused Lindsie of having extramarital affairs with Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray, as well as leaking information about his finances to an investigator. Lindsie alleged in a police report at the time that her father and stepbrother Chase Chrisley tried to extort her with an alleged sex tape with Hayes, 32, “to lie about an incident.” The Bachelor in Paradise alum subsequently shared his side of the story on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast, saying they were “caught on a security camera.”

The following month, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, settled charges that they evaded nearly $2 million in state taxes, penalties and interest.

While Lindsie has previously said that she has “no father,” she did react to his coronavirus diagnosis in April 2020. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to my father,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.