Keeping his distance. Todd Chrisley opened up about why he chose not to make contact with his daughter Lindsie Chrisley after she announced her split from husband Will Campbell.

“I’m not reaching out and I’m not commenting on the divorce,” Todd, 52, told E! News on Wednesday, August 11. “I spoke about what I woke up to one morning. I talked about it on [podcast] ‘Chrisley Confessions,’ and I made a commitment that I was not going to talk about that anymore.”

The reality star explained that he was keeping his distance in an effort to not contribute more to the public narrative about his relationship with Lindsie, 31.

“It’s not my business, I was not a party to it, I don’t know what happened,” he added.

Lindsie, who shares son Jackson, 8, with her estranged husband, confirmed that they were parting ways last month.

“While one door closes, another opens,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram on July 27. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

That same day, Todd spoke out on the matter when he wished “the very best” for Lindsie.

“I’m going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted,” Todd said to his listeners during the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests.”

Since then, the podcast host has been made aware of her father’s messages to her through social media.

“As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that,” Lindsie read from a prepared statement during her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” on August 5. “We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder.”

Lindsie admitted that she was dealing with “so many feelings” after someone showed her Todd’s post since she’s blocked from seeing it herself.

The Instagram post read: “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [SIC] to harm you or your reputation.”​​​

In response, Lindsie questioned why her estranged father chose to share the message on social media when he could have reached out privately.

“Part of my homework in therapy for some time now has been disengagement,” she mentioned during the episode. “I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers.”

Although she is “not in contact” with the Chrisley Knows Best star, Lindsie noted that she “reached out privately” through her attorney.

“I feel certain that our legal teams will be in communication with each other over the coming weeks,” she added at the time.

The twosome originally found themselves at odds when Todd alleged that his eldest daughter was having extramarital affairs with Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray in August 2019. He also accused her of leaking information about his finances to an investigator.

Following her father’s public claims, Lindsie said in a police report that Todd and her stepbrother Chase Chrisley tried to blackmail her with an alleged sex tape with Hayes, 32, “to lie about an incident.” The Bachelor in Paradise alum later clarified that he “did not make a sex tape” with Lindsie.

“I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. We got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on,” Hayes detailed during an episode of the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast at the time.