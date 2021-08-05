Contemplating her next steps. Lindsie Chrisley spoke out after her father, Todd Chrisley, commented on her divorce from Will Campbell.

“As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that,” Lindsie, 31, said, reading a prepared statement during her podcast, “Coffee Convos” on Thursday, August 5. “We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder.”

The podcast host explained that it was brought to her attention that Todd, 52, who has blocked her on social media, posted a message for her, which read: “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [SIC] to harm you or your reputation.”​​​

The July 29 message concluded: “I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!”

Lindsie, for her part, said on the podcast that she is dealing with “so many feelings” as she figures out her next steps with her estranged father.

“Part of my homework in therapy for some time now has been disengagement,” she shared with her listeners during the episode. “I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers.”

The South Carolina native revealed that she is still “not in contact” with Todd directly, but she “reached out privately” through her attorney following the social media message.

“I feel certain that our legal teams will be in communication with each other over the coming weeks,” she noted.

Lindsie announced her split from Will last month after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share son Jackson, 8.

“While one door closes, another opens,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram on July 27. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Two days later, the Chrisley Knows Best star said he wished “the very best” for his oldest daughter.

“I’m going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted,” Todd told listeners on an episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests.”

The father-daughter duo originally found themselves in a feud when Todd claimed Lindsie was having extramarital affairs with Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray in August 2019. He also accused her of leaking information about his finances to an investigator.

At the time, Lindsie claimed in a police report that Todd and her stepbrother Chase Chrisley tried to blackmail her with an alleged sex tape with Hayes, 32, “to lie about an incident.” The Bachelor in Paradise alum later clarified during an appearance on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast at the time that they “did not make a sex tape.”

“I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. We got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on,” Hayes explained.

Since then, Lindsie has continued not to speak to her family, although she previously told Us Weekly that she didn’t “want anything bad to happen” to her father after he was diagnosed with coronavirus in April 2020.

On Thursday’s podcast, Lindsie also addressed her relationship with Chase, 25, and the comments he made about her divorce. During the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast episode with his father, Chase noted that he wanted to be in his stepsister’s life.

“At the end of the day, no matter what happens, at the end of the day, Lindsie’s still my sister and I love her and if she ever needed me, I’m a phone call away,” he said.

While Lindsie appreciated “the extended olive branch,” she added that for her it was “a pattern of repeated behavior from 2019.”