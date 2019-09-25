



Looking on the bright side. Robby Hayes opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how his sex tape scandal with Lindsie Chrisley changed their relationship.

“If anything, it’s brought us closer,” the Bachelorette alum, 30, said while hosting a Run, Lift, Rosé class at Barry’s Bootcamp in Venice, California, to celebrate their private label, Barry’s Rosé, on Tuesday, September 24.

Hayes went on to give an update on Chrisley, 30, amid the drama with her father, Todd Chrisley, and brother Chase Chrisley. “She’s doing all right,” he told Us. “It’s not easy when your whole family betrays you. But she’s strong, she’s very smart, she’s well-spoken. Every time I talk to her, she seems headstrong. … I don’t feel like I need to make her feel better. So I don’t feel like she’s struggling too much, and that could be because she has been distancing herself from this family for years now. Not just ‘cause this happened.”

Lindsie made headlines in August when Todd, 50, alleged that his daughter had affairs with Hayes and fellow Bachelorette alum Josh Murray. The accusation came after she filed a police report claiming that her dad and Chase, 23, “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her.”

Todd fired back in a statement to E! News last month. “We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray [during her marriage to Will Campbell] private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said at the time. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

Hayes, meanwhile, clarified the nature of the recording. “We did not make a sex tape,” he said on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast in August. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

The reality star further noted that there was “no consent from either end.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum detailed his previous relationship with Lindsie earlier this month. “It was more serious than a one time thing, but we never became official,” he told Us on September 10. “We went through the dating and courting stages, and we were flirting. I took her out.” Hayes added that the pair “haven’t been sexually active with each other in two years.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

