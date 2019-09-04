



Working on their marriage? Lindsie Chrisley and her husband, Will Campbell, talked about “healing” after her father, Todd Chrisley, accused her of having affairs with Bachelor Nation’s Josh Murray and Robby Hayes.

Lindsie, 29, discusses her husband’s reaction to her new fascination with crystals in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, September 4, episode of the “Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” podcast.

“I texted Will a picture of us sitting here … and he was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘Podcasting,’ and I sent him a picture because it’s easier to send a picture than a text,” she explains. “So he was like, ‘Are those crystals?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they are,’ and then he was like, ‘Wait, what are those for?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t really know, but they feel good,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, well, I need some healing.’ And I go, ‘Well, what kind of healing do you need?’”

Lindsie adds that the crystals are “for basically, like, healing wounds from your past and to be able to move forward.”

The reality star also mentions her father during the podcast while chatting about her impending 30th birthday. “I feel like my dad might have gone through, like, a crisis when he turned 30. … I feel like he was sad when he was turning 30,” she recalls. “I definitely remember that.”

Lowry, 27, then chimes in: “I heard sex is amazing in your 30s.”

Lindsie made headlines in August when Todd, 50, claimed she cheated on Campbell with Murray, 35, and Hayes, 30. “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” the Chrisley Knows Best star said in a statement to E! News. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother [Chase Chrisley] of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

Lindsie, meanwhile, alleged in a police report that her father and stepbrother tried to extort her with the alleged tape “to lie about an incident.” Todd’s claim about her alleged affairs came two days after he and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted on tax evasion charges, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Hayes set the record straight during an August episode of the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast. “We did not make a sex tape,” he said. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Murray reacted by telling E! News that he and Lindsie “have been friends for years.”

The newest episode of “Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” podcast on Wave Podcast Network will be available Wednesday, September 4, at 9 p.m. PT where podcasts are streamed.

