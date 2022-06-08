Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Is 'Deeply Saddened' After Fraud Verdict

Breaking her silence. Todd Chrisley‘s daughter Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out after her father was found guilty in his $30 million fraud trial.

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” the 32-year-old wrote in a statement shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 8. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole.”

Lindsie continued, “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

The podcaster is the eldest daughter of the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, 53, and ex-wife Teresa Terry. Todd has been married to Julie, 49, since 1996, the same year he split from his high school sweetheart. He and Julie went on to welcome three children: Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16. (Todd and Teresa also share son Kyle, 30.)

In 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. The South Carolina native denied the allegations in a statement at the time, blaming former employee Mark Braddock for using “a bunch of phony documents” to get “revenge” on the couple.

The trial kicked off in Atlanta last month, with Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters alleging in her opening statement that Todd and Julie “made up documents” in order to borrow more than $30 million from banks. “They lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Peters argued, claiming that the reality stars hid funds from the IRS.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 7, that Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts, with sentencing scheduled for a later date. The duo’s lawyer addressed the result in a statement, telling Us the pair were “disappointed” and were planning to appeal the verdict.

Lindsie, who was estranged from her father for several years, appeared in court before the trial came to an end. While she previously called Todd a “monster” for allegedly threatening to release her sex tape in a supposed blackmail scandal with Chase, she seemingly changed her tune, claiming there was no tape. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host told the court she no longer believes Todd tried to extort her and was reportedly reprimanded by the judge for not taking the questions seriously.

