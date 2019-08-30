



Not shocked. Amanda Stanton revealed that she was not exactly floored by allegations that her exes Josh Murray and Robby Hayes had affairs with Lindsie Chrisley while she was married.

“It was funny because I saw [the news]. It was like, ‘Oh, sex tape with a Bachelor person,’” Stanton, 29, said during the Friday, August 30, episode of the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. “I knew that Josh was friends with her and I remember it crossed my mind. I was like, ‘Oh, God. Tell me it’s not Josh.’”

She added: “I haven’t really been following that closely. I think the sex tape was with Robby. I don’t know. But yeah, I mean, nothing surprises me anymore.”

Murray, 35, and Hayes, 30, reentered the spotlight earlier this month when Todd Chrisley claimed that his 29-year-old daughter had affairs with the Bachelorette alums. “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray [during her marriage to Will Campbell] private for her sake since August of 2016,” the reality star, 50, said in a statement to E! News. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother [Chase Chrisley] of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

The allegations surfaced after Lindsie filed a police report in July, claiming that her father and stepbrother threatened to extort her with an alleged sex tape because they “wanted her to lie about an incident.” The ordeal made headlines two days after Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted on tax evasion charges, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Murray fired back by telling E! News he and Lindsie “have been friends for years.” He went on to suggest that Todd and Julie “focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.”

Hayes, for his part, denied the accusations. “We did not make a sex tape,” he said on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

The former baseball player got engaged to Stanton during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016. They called it quits the following December.

Hayes, meanwhile, dated the Bachelor alum on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in 2017. Their post-show breakup turned ugly when he was accused of cheating on Stanton, which he denied.

