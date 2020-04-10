Todd Chrisley and his daughter Lindsie Chrisley may not be on speaking terms, but she still wishes nothing but the best for him as he battles the novel coronavirus.

“I don’t want anything bad to happen to my father,” Lindsie, 30, tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Her attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, meanwhile, tells Us, “Lindsie is currently not feeling well and she is recovering from an illness herself. Lindsie was very saddened to hear that her father was diagnosed with COVID. She does not feel happy he has the virus.”

Lindsie claimed on Thursday, April 9, that she found out about her estranged father’s diagnosis via Instagram after multiple fans sent her sister Savannah Chrisley’s post about the news to her.

“It made me really sad to see he had been hospitalized,” the eldest Chrisley child said in an interview with The Ashley. “We have no contact whatsoever and I have not reached out.”

Lindsie later told TMZ that she does not expect Todd’s health to repair their relationship, saying, “Corona doesn’t change what did happen [between us].”

The father-daughter duo have been on the outs since August 2019, when Todd, 52, publicly accused Lindsie of having extramarital affairs with The Bachelorette alums Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. He also accused her of leaking information about his finances to an investigator, leading to his 2019 tax evasion case.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch announced on Wednesday, April 8, that he battled COVID-19 for three weeks and was hospitalized for four and a half days. He has since returned home, but only feels “70 to “75 percent” better after being “the sickest I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth.”

Despite the family drama, Lindsie clapped back at Instagram trolls who made negative comments about her dad’s health. She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, “The audacity of some people blows my mind. This is disgusting. … I’m not here for it. Get right or get off my page.”

