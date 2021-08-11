Second time’s a charm! Savannah Chrisley has decided to rekindle her romance with Nic Kerdiles — more than a year after they called off their wedding.

The Growing Up Chrisley star, 24, explained where she stands with the former NHL player, 27, in an interview with E! News on Monday, August 9. “Nic is still in my life,” she said. “We’re still trying to figure things out.”

The pair got engaged in April 2019, but just over one year later, they decided to postpone their wedding.

“We made [the decision] together,” the Georgia native said during a June 2020 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating. I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper, and it’s hard. It’s 2020, and you know what? It’s OK not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows.”

Three months later, though, they made their split official. “Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Later that year, the reality star hinted that she could still see a future for herself and Kerdiles. “Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2020. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

Though Chrisley is excited to give things another go with the Texas native, she plans to keep their relationship a bit more low-key this time around.

“We just decided to keep things off of social media, keep things a little more private, because when the world gets involved, I kind of put my life out there for everyone to see and have an opinion about, and I’ve kind of come to a place in life to where I’ve decided to keep my relationships to myself because I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that,” she told E! News. “We’re kind of just taking it day by day.”