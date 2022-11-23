Todd and Julie Chrisley Are ‘Optimistic’ Amid Multi-Year Prison Sentence

Holding onto hope? Todd and Julie Chrisley have turned to their faith for comfort after being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud scandal.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family,” the couples’ attorney, Alex Little, said in a statement to Us Weekly Tuesday, November 22. “But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

The lawyer claimed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial was “marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid.” He concluded: “Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, November 21, while his wife, 49, was ordered to serve seven years. The duo was also given 16 months of probation after being indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019.

The USA Network personalities were found guilty on all charges in June after going to trial one month prior. The reality stars’ accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty by the court and was sentenced on Monday to 36 months in prison.

Throughout the scandal, Todd and Julie have maintained their innocence, claiming that former employee Mark Braddock was to blame for allegedly exaggerating the couple’s earnings to banks in order to borrow more than $30 million.

Todd’s two eldest children, Kyle Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley, whom he shares with ex-wife, Teresa Terry, have since shared cryptic messages about the heartbreaking news.

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judges, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” a quote from the Bible read on Kyle’s social media page on Tuesday. “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention the plank in your own eye?”

Lindsie — who was previously estranged from her father and stepmother before their trial — shared her own message of hope via her Instagram Story on Monday. “The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne,” the “Southern Tea” podcast host, 33, wrote at the time, tagging two pals.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost included a video of her friends sitting on a bed together, teasing her as she zoomed in on them.

Todd and Julie, for their part, share three children: daughter Savannah, 25, and sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16. Savannah revealed during an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that she had taken custody of Grayson and niece Chloe, 10, since her parents’ fate was announced.

Following the scandal, the family’s three shows were also canceled. Chrisley Knows Best will return to USA Network for season 10 in 2023 as the episodes were already filmed, but the season will be shortened, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

Growing Up Chrisley, which starred Savannah and Chase, will not be coming back to E! for season 5. Love Limo, which had yet to receive a premiere date from E!, was also axed.